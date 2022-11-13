Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-uga
Georgia beat Kentucky 14-3 in a hard-fought game the last time the teams met in Lexington, in 2020. Here former defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) tackles Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood (2) (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Georgia football giant favorite to win at fast-fading Kentucky

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as more than a three-touchdown road favorite at Kentucky in its final regular-season SEC game.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have won 10 straight road games after their 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night.

RELATED: Georgia overcomes interceptions, wins in tricky Starkville

Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game where it will face LSU at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, but Coach Kirby Smart insists the focus will be on the Wildcats.

“It’s one step at a time,” Smart said after the game on Saturday night. “You can’t get ahead of yourself in this league.

“You look across this league and playing on the road, it’s difficult and hard.”

3 takeaways from Georgia football win over Mississippi State, Kirby Smart takes blame

Perhaps, but Kentucky just suffered the indignity of becoming the first team to lose a home game to Vanderbilt since Arkansas in 2018.

It’s a Wildcats team that features a projected first-round NFL pick at quarterback, in Will Levis, and the SEC’s leading returning rusher in Chris Rodriquez.

Kentucky was ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll for the first time since 1978, and at least one SEC analyst predicted before the season started that the Wildcats would upset Georgia.

RELATED: Looking deeper at Kentucky, still a basketball school

The Bulldogs have been dominant in winning the SEC East Division five of the past six seasons, but Kentucky has posed a physical challenge.

Smart heaps praise on Wildcats coach Mark Stoops each year, talking about UK’s physicality.

Here are the lines on other SEC games:

RELATED: Sorting through CFP field drama; Best 4, or football politics?

Tennessee -19 at South Carolina

Western Kentucky at Auburn -6

UMass at Texas A&M -29

UAB at LSU -14

Florida -15 at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss -2 at Arkansas

New Mexico State at Missouri -27

