Georgia a monster favorite over Kent State, Carson Beck among backups who are a good bet to play

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
48
Final
7
South Carolina
  • Fresno State
    17
    Final
    (7) USC
    45
    North Dakota State
    28
    Final
    Arizona
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    30
    Final
    Arizona State
    21
    Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse
  • Nevada
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
  • Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Rhode Island
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (23) Pittsburgh
    TCU
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU
  • Buffalo
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @4:00 ET
    Louisville
    Central Michigan
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (22) Penn State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (19) Wake Forest
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Fordham
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ohio
    UCLA
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Colorado
    UMass
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • North Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
    Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
    James Madison
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
  • Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (13) Miami (FL)
    Florida International
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
  • Indiana
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
    Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    (25) Oregon
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Washington State
  • Sacramento State
    Sat, 9/24 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    UCF
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    California
  • Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
  • Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (9) Kentucky
  • (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (24) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
  • Houston Baptist
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Florida State
    35
    Final
    Louisville
    31
    Air Force
    14
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    Wofford
    7
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
  • UConn
    0
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    59
    Cincinnati
    38
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    17
    Youngstown State
    0
    Final
    (9) Kentucky
    31
    Texas State
    7
    Final
    (17) Baylor
    42
  • (6) Oklahoma
    49
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Villanova
    10
    Final
    Army
    49
    Abilene Christian
    17
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    LIU
    10
    Final
    Kent State
    63
  • Western Kentucky
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    Southern Illinois
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    24
    Purdue
    29
    Final
    Syracuse
    32
    Towson
    7
    Final
    West Virginia
    65
  • Buffalo
    26
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    Bucknell
    0
    Final
    Central Michigan
    41
    Murray State
    0
    Final
    Ball State
    31
    South Alabama
    31
    Final
    UCLA
    32
  • Rutgers
    16
    Final
    Temple
    14
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    43
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    16
    California
    17
    Final
    Notre Dame
    24
  • North Texas
    27
    Final
    UNLV
    58
    Tulane
    17
    Final
    Kansas State
    10
    Georgia Southern
    21
    Final
    UAB
    35
    Troy
    28
    Final
    Appalachian State
    32
  • (12) BYU
    20
    Final
    (25) Oregon
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    Minnesota
    49
    (22) Penn State
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    12
    Stony Brook
    3
    Final
    UMass
    20
  • (20) Ole Miss
    42
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    0
    New Mexico State
    7
    Final
    Wisconsin
    66
    Vanderbilt
    38
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    28
    Tennessee-Martin
    7
    Final
    Boise State
    30
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    7
    Final
    (2) Alabama
    63
    Kansas
    48
    Final
    Houston
    30
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    Washington State
    38
    Marshall
    31
    Final
    Bowling Green
    34
  • Liberty
    36
    Final
    (19) Wake Forest
    37
    Mississippi State
    16
    Final
    LSU
    31
    Campbell
    10
    Final
    East Carolina
    49
    North Carolina A&T
    20
    Final
    Duke
    49
  • Jacksonville State
    17
    Final
    Tulsa
    54
    Akron
    6
    Final
    (15) Tennessee
    63
    Northwestern State
    10
    Final
    Southern Miss
    64
    Arkansas State
    32
    Final
    Memphis
    44
  • Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    (16) North Carolina State
    27
    Charlotte
    42
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
    Tennessee State
    6
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    Missouri State
    27
    Final
    (10) Arkansas
    38
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    7
    Final
    (8) Oklahoma State
    63
    Toledo
    21
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    77
    Nevada
    0
    Final
    Iowa
    27
    SMU
    27
    Final
    Maryland
    34
  • UCF
    40
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    14
    (23) Pittsburgh
    34
    Final
    Western Michigan
    13
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    (18) Florida
    31
    Louisiana
    21
    Final
    Rice
    33
  • Maine
    17
    Final
    Boston College
    38
    (11) Michigan State
    28
    Final
    Washington
    39
    Louisiana Tech
    20
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    48
    UTSA
    20
    Final
    (21) Texas
    41
  • Montana State
    28
    Final
    Oregon State
    68
    UTEP
    10
    Final
    New Mexico
    27
    (13) Miami (FL)
    9
    Final
    (24) Texas A&M
    17
    San Diego State
    7
    Final
    (14) Utah
    35
  • Fresno State
    17
    Final
    (7) USC
    45
    North Dakota State
    28
    Final
    Arizona
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    30
    Final
    Arizona State
    21
    Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) has a better QB rating than starter Stetson Bennett through three games, with both players looking good in Todd Monken's offense. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia a monster favorite over Kent State, Carson Beck among backups who are a good bet to play

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia is a monster favorite over Mid-American Conference foe Kent State on Saturday, but the real intrigue will be the game within the game.

Just so everyone is clear, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 42-point favorite over the Golden Flashes in the noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium.

Kirby Smart might talk about how Kent State “won’t be intimidated” having already been paid off to take beatings at Washington (45-20) and Oklahoma (33-3) to help fund its athletic department.

RELATED: How Georgia transfers fared with other programs, pair help Florida avoid upset

The only solace the Golden Flashes can take is that Smart’s teams usually take it pretty easy on overmatched opponents.

The first big question for Smart and his staff are how they want Stetson Bennett’s statistics to look before they pull him. Bennett has not played in the fourth quarter of a game this season through three games.

Bennett had exactly 300 yards passing when he was pulled out of a 33-0 win over FCS Samford this season.

The Georgia quarterback is a bonafide Heisman Trophy candidate, and Smart has the power to help him enhance his standing among the other elite favorites — Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and USC QB Caleb Williams.

WATCH: Heisman Hype real for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett after highlight-friendly game

The next question is how Smart manages the quarterbacks, and how many passing opportunities he’ll allow Carson Beck and maybe Brock Vandagriff.

The Georgia pass game has not missed a beat when Beck has entered the contests.

Indeed, Beck actually has a higher QB rating (192.38) than Bennett (183.49), and his 20-yard scamper at South Carolina was UGA’s longest run of the season.

The third-year quarterback’s numbers:

Oregon: 5-6, 71 yards, TD

Samford: 5-7, 52 yards

South Carolina: 5-6, 55 yards, TD

Vandagriff has only thrown 2 passes this season despite the blowout nature of Georgia’s games.

The other player fans will be looking for in the game is tight end Arik Gilbert, who did not travel to South Carolina for what Smart said were personal reasons.

Smart said “I”m hoping he gets back with us,” which seems somewhat vague, in terms of the player’s status with the team.

RELATED: Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia

As hard as it might be to imagine Georgia’s offense looking even better than it has through three games, Gilbert is a player with the talents to further elevate the team.

Here are the lines on the other SEC games:

Missouri at Auburn -7

Bowling Green at Mississippi State -30

Florida at Tennessee -10

Tulsa at Ole Miss -20

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M -2.5

Northern Illinois at Kentucky -25.5

New Mexico at LSU -30

Vanderbilt at Alabama -40.5

Charlotte at South Carolina -23

Leave a Comment