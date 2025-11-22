clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Bo Walker, Georgia freshmen make the most of their playing time in …
ATHENS — Georgia running back Nate Frazier scored two touchdowns on Saturday, staking the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains absence of two offensive line starters against …
ATHENS — Georgia was not playing with its full complement of players against Charlotte.
Connor Riley
3 things: Georgia tops Charlotte 35-3, turns to ‘tough prep’ for Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t supposed to be, as Kirby Smart substituted early and often on Senior Day.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Charlotte instant observations as Bulldogs handle …
ATHENS — Games like Saturday are a big reason why the SEC will be going from eight conference games to nine next year.
Connor Riley
Georgia leads Charlotte 28-3 at half after Gunner Stockton interception
ATHENS — Georgia is working to make the most of Senior Day at Sanford Stadium, leading Charlotte 28-3 at the half.
Mike Griffith
