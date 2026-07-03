ATHENS — Georgia football has been churning out elite NFL players for decades, and the past 10 years have been no different under the direction of Coach Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs have produced 84 NFL Draft picks under Smart, including an eye-popping 21 first-round selections.
Georgia was churning out NFL Draft picks before Smart took over following the 2015 season, too, with College Football Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt recruiting and developing some of the best players in the nation.
Richt’s tenure (2001-2015) is understandably more heavily represented than Smart’s in a recent Pro Football Focus (PFF) feature on each NFL franchise’s best players over the past 20 years.
Richt-coached players from Georgia have had more time to make an impact in the NFL than Smart’s, many of whom are just beginning to reach elite levels in the pro ranks.
One thing for certain, Smart’s NFL players are curreently drawing bigger paychecks than those who played for Richt, with the exception of all-time NFL earner Matthew Stafford.
Here’s a look at former Georgia players that PFF has selected from among the best with the years they played with each team:, including two former UGA stars who are regarded as the best at their position for two different teams in the past 20 years:
(players recruited by Richt in boldface type)
QB Matthew Stafford (2009-2020), Detroit
QB Matthew Stafford (2021-2025), L.A. Rams
SLB Leonard Floyd (2016-2019), Chicago
SLB Leonard Floyd (2020-2022), LA. Rams
LT Andrew Thomas (2020-2025), N.Y. Giants
DL Jalen Carter (2023-2025), Philadelphia
C David Andrews (2015-2024), New England
WR A.J. Green (2011-2020), Cincinnati
DL Gino Atkins (2010-2020), Cincinnati
RB Nick Chubb (2018-2024), Cleveland
CB Champ Bailey (2006-2013), Denver
DL Richard Seymour (2009-2012), Las Vegas
DE Justin Houston (2011-2018), Kansas City
DE Charles Johnson (2007-2017), Carolina
LB Thomas Davis Sr. (2006-2016), Carolina
There’s no doubt that in time many of Smart’s players will ascend to such heights, as their experiences and contributions in the NFL grow.
Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers, just two years into NFL play, serves as perhaps the best example of a Georgia player recruited and coached by Smart who might soon be considered the best tight end in his franchise’s history.
Jordan Davis, a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, is another player who could become the best at his position with the franchise.
Buffalo’s James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season, and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are now in Las Vegas and emerging.
Indeed, the majority of Smart’s NFL draft picks have come over the past six years, with 63 Bulldogs selected:
• 2021 -9 draft picks
First round: Eric Stokes (29th)
• 2022 -15 draft picks*
First Round: Travon Walker (1st); Jordan Davis (13th); Quay Walker (22nd); Devonte Wyatt (28th); Lewis Cine (32nd)
• 2023 - 10 draft picks
First Round: Jalen Carter (9th); Broderick Jones (14th); Nolan Smith (30th)
• 2024 - 8 draft picks
First Round: Brock Bowers (13th); Amarius Mims (18th)
• 2025 -13 draft picks
First Round: Mykel Williams (11th); Jalon Walker (15th); Malaki Starks (27th)
• 2026 - 8 draft picks
First Round: Monroe Freeling (19th)
*- NFL record number of picks from one collegiate team in a draft