ATHENS — Georgia football has been churning out elite NFL players for decades, and the past 10 years have been no different under the direction of Coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have produced 84 NFL Draft picks under Smart, including an eye-popping 21 first-round selections.

Georgia was churning out NFL Draft picks before Smart took over following the 2015 season, too, with College Football Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt recruiting and developing some of the best players in the nation.

Richt’s tenure (2001-2015) is understandably more heavily represented than Smart’s in a recent Pro Football Focus (PFF) feature on each NFL franchise’s best players over the past 20 years.

Richt-coached players from Georgia have had more time to make an impact in the NFL than Smart’s, many of whom are just beginning to reach elite levels in the pro ranks.

One thing for certain, Smart’s NFL players are curreently drawing bigger paychecks than those who played for Richt, with the exception of all-time NFL earner Matthew Stafford.

Here’s a look at former Georgia players that PFF has selected from among the best with the years they played with each team:, including two former UGA stars who are regarded as the best at their position for two different teams in the past 20 years:

(players recruited by Richt in boldface type)

QB Matthew Stafford (2009-2020), Detroit

QB Matthew Stafford (2021-2025), L.A. Rams

SLB Leonard Floyd (2016-2019), Chicago

SLB Leonard Floyd (2020-2022), LA. Rams

LT Andrew Thomas (2020-2025), N.Y. Giants

DL Jalen Carter (2023-2025), Philadelphia

C David Andrews (2015-2024), New England

WR A.J. Green (2011-2020), Cincinnati

DL Gino Atkins (2010-2020), Cincinnati

RB Nick Chubb (2018-2024), Cleveland

CB Champ Bailey (2006-2013), Denver

DL Richard Seymour (2009-2012), Las Vegas

DE Justin Houston (2011-2018), Kansas City

DE Charles Johnson (2007-2017), Carolina

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (2006-2016), Carolina

There’s no doubt that in time many of Smart’s players will ascend to such heights, as their experiences and contributions in the NFL grow.

Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers, just two years into NFL play, serves as perhaps the best example of a Georgia player recruited and coached by Smart who might soon be considered the best tight end in his franchise’s history.

Jordan Davis, a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, is another player who could become the best at his position with the franchise.

Buffalo’s James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season, and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are now in Las Vegas and emerging.

Indeed, the majority of Smart’s NFL draft picks have come over the past six years, with 63 Bulldogs selected:

• 2021 -9 draft picks

First round: Eric Stokes (29th)

• 2022 -15 draft picks*

First Round: Travon Walker (1st); Jordan Davis (13th); Quay Walker (22nd); Devonte Wyatt (28th); Lewis Cine (32nd)

• 2023 - 10 draft picks

First Round: Jalen Carter (9th); Broderick Jones (14th); Nolan Smith (30th)

• 2024 - 8 draft picks

First Round: Brock Bowers (13th); Amarius Mims (18th)

• 2025 -13 draft picks

First Round: Mykel Williams (11th); Jalon Walker (15th); Malaki Starks (27th)

• 2026 - 8 draft picks

First Round: Monroe Freeling (19th)

*- NFL record number of picks from one collegiate team in a draft