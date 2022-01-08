How to join as live on-air guest for DawgNation Q&A with Brandon Adams

If so, please crank up Zoom on your laptop or phone and be ready to join us live, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Are you ready to be on TV? Do you have opinions or thoughts you want to share about the Georgia Bulldogs as they head into Monday night’s showdown with Alabama for the national championship?

Here’s how to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84436189662

#1 Get a laptop, tablet or cell, and make sure both the camera/audio can work for a Zoom call

#2 Click on this link to join the Zoom waiting room (please note that you do not have to download Zoom, and you can join on the web browser at the bottom)

#3 Once you join you will be placed in a waiting room

#4 We will randomly pick guests from the waiting room to join. Once you’re admitted to the show, please be ready with your camera on. At that point, everything you say will be on the show.

DawgNation looks forward to having you on the show.