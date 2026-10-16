ATHENS — The Heisman Trophy race will pick up speed this weekend with the top six favorites playing in signature games.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, currently the overwhelming favorite at -210, per Fan Duel, leads the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes into Bloomington, Indiana, where they will face the defending national champion and No. 5-ranked Hoosiers (noon, FOX).

DeVonta Smith was the most recent of four receives to win the Heisman Trophy, in 2020 for an Alabama team that won the national championship.

Smith ranks second in the nation in receiving yards (916) and receiving TDs (11) behind Oregon State’s Jesse Legree and is tied for third with 8 receptions per game.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who moved up to fifth among Heisman Trophy favorites (+1400) with a strong performance in the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win at Alabama, could have to carry a heavier load in UGA’s game with rival Auburn (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Stockton ranks second in the nation with a 76.6 completion percentage, trailing on Darian Mensah of Miami, who has connected on 84.2 percent of his passes.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are down two scholarship backs, and season-starter Nate Frazier has been dealing with a rib injury that led him to sit out last Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia’s Dwight Philips Jr. carried the load in the win, but he weighs only 185 pounds and acknowledged on Monday the game took a physical toll.

Mensah, second among Heisman Trophy favorites (+1000) leads the No. 3-ranked Hurricanes into a rivalry game with Florida State under the lights (7 p.m., ESPN) in Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+1200) takes the undefeated and No. 2-ranked Irish to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to face the unbeaten and No. 8-ranked Cougars at 7:30 p.m. (ABC TV).

Carr has won 16 games in a row as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, tying Ian Book for the second-longest win streak in program history behind Tony Rice’s 23 straight from 1988–89.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (+1300) looks to keep the No. 9-ranked Rebels in College Football Playoff contention as they play host to a red-hot No. 13 Missouri team at 3:30 p.m. in an SEC Network television game.

Chambliss has completed a touchdown pass in 18-straight games for Ole Miss.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (+2000) looks to redeem himself after the loss to Georgia and will lead the No. 6-ranked Tide into Tennessee to face the No. 14-ranked Vols (TV: 3:30 p.m. CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Russell’s 1,599 passing yards this season lead all SEC quarterbacks.