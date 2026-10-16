The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Auburn in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 in its last game to move to 6-0 and 4-0 in SEC play this season. While Georgia was duking it out against Alabama, Auburn had last week off to prepare for Saturday’s rivalry game.

Georgia football-Auburn: Game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:37 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Auburn: TV Channel for Week 7 game

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will call the game.

Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch online, stream Week 7 game

The Georgia-Auburn game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 7 game

Georgia is a 20.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

Georgia is 5-1 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn

On facing Auburn...

“The South’s oldest rivalry. It’s an awesome rivalry. It’s one that was special to me growing up close to Auburn, and actually lived closer to there than any SEC school. I’ve known a lot of coaches there. It seems like with the two places I’ve worked most of my life, that’s been a permanent rival. That’s certainly been a very traditional rivalry, both places I worked and have so much respect for them. Coach Golesh is doing a great job coming in taking over the program, installing his belief, his offense, those things. They have a lot of talent. They have good football players. It’s any given Saturday in this conference, as we see every week. It’ll be an extremely physical game coming off an off week. We’re coming off a really tough physical game. It’ll be really important that the mindset and approach to the game is right because they want to make it physical the way they play. They’re a really tough physical team on both sides of the ball. Coach Durkin, their defensive coordinator, has been one of the best in the conference over all the years he’s been in the conference. We’ve got a lot of links, a lot of respect for him and our guys have gotta get ready to go play.”

On Alex Golesh’s offensive traits...

“Physical. People want to make it about passing, and they do have a lot of good passes, and they have tempo and they get a lot of plays. But they’re physical. They’re physical at the point of attack. When you watch the games I watched yesterday on them, you immediately see those pillars of his program, being able to throw the ball vertical down the field and being physical at the point of attack, and they’ve got a guy who can do that with their quarterback.”

On DJ Durkin’s defenses...

“Speed, athleticism. They can fly to the ball. They play really hard. They attack the ball. They blitz. They come after you. They’re aggressive. You can see his personality coming out in the players and the way they play.”

Georgia football injury report