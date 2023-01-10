Georgia football tight end Brett Seither enters transfer portal

Seither signed as a member of the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Clearwater, Fla. He played in 10 of the first 13 games this season for Georgia but did not record a catch this season. In four seasons at Georgia he had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

LOS ANGELES — With the Georgia season in the books, players are now electing to move on. Tight end Brett Seither is one of those players, as he is entering the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

Georgia has already seen tight end Arik Gilbert enter the transfer portal prior to the team’s game against Ohio State. Tight end Darnell Washington is also expected to declare for the NFL draft as he is a junior.

The Bulldogs do bring back Brock Bowers who lead the team in receiving in each of the past two seasons. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown last night. Georgia also expects freshman Oscar Delp to take on a bigger role in the offense next season.

Georgia signed two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. The Bulldogs are also recruiting 5-star tight end Duce Robinson as well, with a decision expected on National Signing Day in February.

The Bulldogs saw Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo both make it known they would be heading to the NFL, with both players expected to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Players have until Jan. 18 to enter the transfer portal and Jan. 16 to declare for the NFL draft. Georgia had 15 players drafted last season and 13 players leave via the transfer portal.

Georgia also saw defensive lineman Bill Norton enter the transfer portal prior to the end of the season, with him ending up at Arizona.