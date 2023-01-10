WATCH: Georgia football celebrates national championship in epic fashion

LOS ANGELES — Cigars. Pics with Matthew Stafford. It was a wild scene as the Bulldogs celebrated their second-straight national championship.

The Bulldogs came away with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Georgia outgained TCU by 401 yards. It was the most points ever scored in a national championship game and the 58-point margin of victory was the most ever in a bowl game.

After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart got emotional in speaking about what winning at Georgia means to him. He’s now won two national championships at his alma mater.