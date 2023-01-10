Dawgnation Logo
(3) TCU
7
Final
65
(1) Georgia
Georgia football-national championship-celebration
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates a win over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
WATCH: Georgia football celebrates national championship in epic fashion

LOS ANGELES — Cigars. Pics with Matthew Stafford. It was a wild scene as the Bulldogs celebrated their second-straight national championship.

The Bulldogs came away with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Georgia outgained TCU by 401 yards. It was the most points ever scored in a national championship game and the 58-point margin of victory was the most ever in a bowl game.

After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart got emotional in speaking about what winning at Georgia means to him. He’s now won two national championships at his alma mater.

Details regarding a celebration in Athens will be announced at a later date. For now, you can watch videos of Georgia celebrating on the field and with the College Football Playoff trophy.

Georgia football celebrates National Championship

