Georgia football finishes No. 1 in AP Poll, sits atop ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 for 2023

LOS ANGELES — Georgia left no doubt about who the No. 1 team in the country was to end the 2022 season. That much was evident with the Bulldogs' complete destruction of TCU. The 65-7 win set numerous records, from the most points ever scored in a national championship game to the most lopsided bowl win in history. Georgia outgained TCU by 401 yards and at one point deep in the fourth quarter, had more points, 65, than plays, 64.

The Bulldogs received all 63 first-place votes in the final AP Poll. TCU came in at No. 2, Michigan finished at No. 3, Ohio State is the No. 4 team and Alabama sits at No. 5. Georgia ended the season with wins over the No. 2, 4, 6, 15, 16, 20 and 23 ranked teams. Of those results, only the Ohio State game was a one-score game. The only other team to play Georgia to single digits was Missouri, who went 6-7. “They never run out of gas. So that goes a lot of credit to our strength and conditioning program, our training staff, our kids committing to actually doing that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Like, they actually go out and hit each other in the 15th week of the season over and over again, and they enjoy doing it.”