Georgia football announces details for team celebration in Sanford Stadium

The school put out a statement on the matter, outlining the plan.

LOS ANGELES — The Bulldogs will get to celebrate with their fans again this Saturday in Sanford Stadium, with the school announcing its plans to honor the national champions.

Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.

Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.

Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

You will need a ticket to get inside the stadium. Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holder and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning January 10th at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account.

For the general public, tickets for the celebration can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday at georgiadogs.com.

Parking will be on a first come first serve basis.

Georgia took down TCU 65-7 on Monday night. The win made Georgia the first back-to-back national champion in the College Football Playoff era.

After celebrating on the field, Smart made sure to thank Georgia fans for all they did. Many stayed and watch the team celebrate on the field. Fans sang along as “We are the Champions” played in SoFi Stadium.