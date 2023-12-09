Brock Bowers added another impressive accolade to his haul on Friday night. The Georgia tight end took home the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end.

It’s an award Bowers has already won, as he took home the award last year. In winning on Friday, he becomes the first two-time winner of the award, which has been handed out since 2000.

Bowers won the award despite missing three games this past season due to an ankle injury. He still led Georgia in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, something he’s done in all three of his seasons at Georgia. In 10 games, Bowers caught 56 passes for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Bowers also added a rushing touchdown to his haul as well this season, doing it all for the Bulldogs when called upon.

The ankle injury, which required tightrope surgery, was difficult for Bowers. But he feels like he came out a better player and person because of it.

“I guess just learning how to work through things, having a purpose to come back and wanting to come back. It kind of made me appreciate the things I had before because when you get in the grind, you don’t really think about it,” Bowers said. “When it gets taken away from you that fast, you’re like, ‘Man, this sucks,’ then you’ve got to get back into it. It kind of gives you a whole new perspective on it.”

Bowers was still somewhat limited in Georgia’s loss to Alabama. He led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards that day, though he was limping on an injured ankle.

Still, it meant a lot to Kirby Smart and Bowers’ Georgia teammates to see Bowers out there trying to help his team win.

“Brock and Ladd, they’ll guys will go down as, those guys just battle and compete,” Smart said. “They’ve been in rehab every morning. They wanted to play so bad against Tech. and they couldn’t, they couldn’t. They were going to be close today and they’re out their limping around and they’re not 100 percent. But the game matters to them, the team matters to them. Brock Bowers, this guy is going to be a first-round pick and he’s out there just battling his tail off.”

Bowers was a First Team All-SEC selection in each of his three seasons at Georgia. As Smart alludes to, he is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

While it is unknown if Bowers will play in Georgia’s bowl game against Florida State, the star Georgia tight end has clearly redefined what it means to play the tight end position.

Not just for Georgia, but for the entire sport.

“Hopefully long after he’s gone, the legacy he’s left stays for many years about how you’re supposed to work, how you’re supposed to approach each day and how you become a pro, man,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley previously said of Bowers. “Because that guy is a pro in everything he does and hopefully that leaves a lasting legacy.”