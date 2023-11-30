ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his final injury update on several key Bulldogs.

Starting on the offensive side of the ball, Smart spoke about Brock Bowers. The star tight end was held out of the Georgia Tech game due to ankle soreness.

It bothers me that people said we sat these guys this last game

As for Tate Ratledge, the offensive guard has been dealing with a knee injury. Xavier Truss started in Ratledge’s place at right guard against the Yellow Jackets, with Micah Morris also rotating in at offensive guard.

“I’m trying to figure that out myself. I don’t have a lot more answers than I had on Monday,” Smart said. “They have not been able to do a lot. Each on has kind of worked independently. Tate has done some drill work, some 11-on-11 stuff. Brock has sprinkled in some of that.

Two Georgia wide receivers are dealing with injury, as Ladd McConkey has an ankle injury and Rara Thomas has a bone bruise on his foot. Both players exited the Tennessee game with said injuries.

Smart gave an update on McConkey’s mental space earlier this week. The talented wide receiver has only been able to play in half of Georgia’s games this year.

“I think he gets frustrated with it. A lot of it’s beyond his control. He’s done everything he can from a rehab standpoint to get back. He’s filled his role as a leader, an energy guy on the sideline, a supporter of the other guys. That’s all you can ask him to do. He was right there last night pulling and supporting everybody.”

Smart did push back on the idea that Georgia held those four players out against Georgia Tech.

“The other guys have bene able to run and do somethings. We’re going to find out today what their availability is to be honest. It’s tough. It bothers me that people have sai that we sat these guys for the last game. That wasn’t the case at all. They couldn’t go. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to go in this game. It’s just unfortunate to have those kind of injuries, especially four starters on offense.

Defensively, Georgia is in a better spot from a health standpoint. While Smart noted after the Georgia Tech game that linebacker Smael Mondon is banged up, he is expected to play. Smart did seem to rule out cornerback Julian Humphrey and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson earlier in the week. Humphrey injured his collarbone in the win over Ole Miss, while Dumas-Johnson injured his upper arm in Georgia’s win over Missouri.

Georgia knows it will need all hands on deck against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, it will be critical for Georgia to be the best version of themselves. Especially as Alabama is almost certainly the best team the Bulldogs have faced to date.

“They certainly have talented players. They got talented players all over the place on the offense and defensive line,” Smart said. “Their line of scrimmages are big and physical, which that always is an identity of an Alabama team. You know that.

“But this one has been very unique. They play really hard. They play well together. They respond for each other. They’ve been in some tight ball games, made some big-time comebacks in games.”

Georgia and Alabama kickoff at 4 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

KJ Smith, undisclosed -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- doubtful

Rara Thomas, foot -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, ankle -- questionable

Tate Ratledge, left knee -- probable

Brock Bowers, tight end -- probable

Smael Mondon -- probable