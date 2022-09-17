Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’

Ten toes in and all with South Carolina redshirt sophomore O’Donnell Fortune helplessly being turned into a highlight.

COLUMBIA, S.C., — After skying for his second touchdown of the day, Brock Bowers went over to chat with Stetson Bennett about the play. South Carolina left Bowers in single coverage, the tight end and quarterback made eye contact and Bowers made a Sunday-level play against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“I knew he looked fast running down the field,” Smart said. The thing about Brock that is so hard that you don’t get to measure is the amount of attention he draws. You know, 121, whatever that is, yards. But, you know, three or four of those plays that Brock made, there were people blocking down the field — elite blocking down the field.”

Smart and Bennett both used the same adjective to describe Bowers: special. Saturday made that very obvious, as South Carolina learned firsthand.

A year ago, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer went bug-eyed when speaking about the talent edge Georgia had on the defensive side of the ball.

Bowers probably left more than a few South Carolina players and fans feeling that way in Columbia on Saturday. His final touchdown on the afternoon gave Georgia a 31-0 lead, sending the few fans who had stuck around after halftime to the exits.

Many of those South Carolina fans wish they had a player of Bowers’ caliber. Georgia sure is glad it does.

“Today he was lighting them up,” Smith said of Bowers.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers goes off against South Carolina