Star QB Caleb Williams creates national buzz after entering transfer portal

Williams is considered by many to be the nation’s top freshman quarterback, and he’ll be an instant Heisman candidate wherever he plays next season. He’s elite.

What does all of this have to do with UGA? There are two things:

First, there was excitement among Bulldogs fans on social media, with wishful thinking about what if Williams considered UGA, although it seems to be an unlikely match at this point. But there is a history there, as the Bulldogs recruited Williams last year when he was a high school senior.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Georgia fans might be paying more attention because Williams’ destination could have a huge impact on shifting the national landscape for next year’s championship chase. Williams has the rare talent and ability to elevate almost any program that’s close (with the exception of Alabama and maybe Ohio State, which both have Heisman winners/candidates at QB).

Back to the portal news: Williams said he will consider a return to Oklahoma after he reviews his options. He will also likely consider following his former coach with the Sooners, Lincoln Riley, to USC. Those appear to be the two top suitors far and away, but things can change on a moment’s notice in the wacky world of recruiting.

On paper, Georgia’s quarterback room will be overloaded with an abundance talent next year, although that could change in the offseason. Orange Bowl MVP Stetson Bennett is eligible for a sixth season due to the NCAA’s COVID waiver, while backup JT Daniels also has remaining eligibility. UGA has two promising standouts in former 5-star Brock Vandagriff and freshman signee Gunner Stockton.