“We don’t have the depth we probably have had,” Smart said. “Maybe that’s a luxury compared to other people, I don’t know. I think we’ve got to get deeper at the position. The only way to get deeper at the position, you can’t get anybody at this point. There isn’t anybody coming out for waivers.”

Brinson has a retort for that as well. The senior defensive lineman knows it will be hard, but it’s a challenge he’s ready to take on.

Especially because it’s going to help prepare Brinson for life in the NFL.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be hard but we just have to keep going,” Brinson said. “Football is a tough game and you have to be tough playing D-line. In the NFL, this is like the league. There’s only eight defensive linemen on the roster so this is as close as we’re going to get.”

Working in Georgia’s favor is that it has plenty of veterans. Naz Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Brinson are all seniors. They’ve played a ton of football and are ready for their moment in the sun. Stackhouse in particular is someone who is on NFL draft radars and with a strong season, Brinson will certainly find himself on it as well.