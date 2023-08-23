ATHENS — Warren Brinson disagrees with Kirby Smart’s assessment of the defensive line.
“You say not having any game-wreckers, I feel like I can wreck the game. Stunting, stuff like that,” Brinson said in speaking to media. “We’re going to see as the season goes on. We don’t have any of the “big names” but by the end of the season, we could all be big names, you know what I’m saying. It’s really just us working hard, having a good season, you’re going to see people wreck games.”
Smart has made it a point to say he doesn’t know if the defensive line doesn’t have a dominant player like they have in years past. There’s no obvious Jalen Carter, Travon Walker or Jordan Davis type.
All those players moving on to the NFL has also created a defensive line that isn’t as deep as it has been in past years.