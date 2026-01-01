Carson Beck delivered for Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night and says he’s ready for whoever comes next.

“When you look at the College Football Playoff bracket when it came out, it’s hard not to look forward to the games,” Beck said on ESPN SportsCenter after the Hurricanes beat Ohio State, 24-14, in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal in Arlington, Texas.

“You look at the bracket and the way things could pan out, obviously having beat Texas A&M and having beat Ohio State, and earning the right to go out and play in Arizona in the semifinals, it’s hard not to look forward to that.”

Beck, who led Georgia to a 24-3 record before transferring to play for the Hurricanes this season, was 19-of-26 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s upset win over an Ohio State team that opened as a 9 1/2-point favorite over the Hurricanes.

Beck made timely throws and checks against the Buckeyes, and he also ran the ball five times and gained 28 yards and was sacked twice for losses totaling 5 yards as Miami converted on 7 of 14 third downs.

ESPN Sportscaster host Scott Van Pelt interviewed Beck after the game and seemed to prod him about the possibility of facing his former Georgia teammates in his next game, which is at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal in Glendale, Ariz.

Beck smiled, understanding the unique position he could be in to play the Bulldogs should they prevail in their 8 p.m. CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal matchup with Ole Miss in New Orleans on Thursday.

“You see the two teams we could end up playing, so I’m super excited for this team and the opportunity to play in the semifinals,” Beck said. “Whichever team is able to win that game, we’ll go in and prepare and we’ll make the most of it.”

Beck has spoken glowingly of his time at Georgia, saying “I’ll always be a Bulldog” at the ACC’s preseason media day, while acknowledging that a great amount growth occurred the five seasons he spent in Athens.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal shared insight into how Beck has performed and led the Hurricanes since arriving as a transfer quarterback after last season.

“I really didn’t know him until he got to Miami, (and) I think all of us saw some of the stuff, some of the noise surrounding the end of his tenure over at Georgia and then him starting his new tenure at Miami,” Cristobal said at the Cotton Bowl media day. “And because he’s so quiet and reserved and didn’t get much time in front of the microphone, in front of the media, I think some narratives kind of — they ran on their own.

“Being around him from day one, one thing that really stands out, he’s all about team. He’s all about his teammates, and his work ethic is off the charts, which are the qualities you always want in your quarterback.”

ESPN projected Georgia would be a 3 1/2-point favorite over Miami should the teams meet in the Fiesta Bowl.

That line is likely to change should the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss, based on UGA’s performance and potential availability status of different players.