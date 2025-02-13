Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2389 (Feb. 13, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the trend of college football programs cancelling their spring games. He will also dive into some of Kirby Smart’s past comments about G-Day and why it is important. Later in the show former Georgia Bulldog Terrence Edwards stops by to give his take on the latest UGA football news.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s beloved traditions could be in danger

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the seemingly growing number of coaches who want to do away with spring games and explain why that would be a travesty -- especially at UGA where G-Day matters a great deal to so many people.

15-minute mark: I explain why I’ve recently gained a renewed appreciation for UGA’s 2022 national championship.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide reciever Terrence Edwards joins the program.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an example of Alabama trying to copy Georgia again.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.