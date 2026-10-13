ATHENS — Alabama was anticipating a major storm in the days leading up to the SEC showdown against Georgia.

Few could have known that it would be Gunner Stockton striking, metaphorically speaking, with hurricane football force when the Saturday night game kicked off.

Stockton’s play lifted the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) to a No. 1 ranking and added to his growing legend, the win at Alabama’s 100,077-seat Bryant-Denny Stadium the latest crown jewel in his road warrior crown.

Stockton’s come-from-behind win against the Crimson Tide is merely his latest, as he also led comeback wins in Tennessee’s 101,915-seat Neyland Stadium and in Auburn’s raucous 88,043 at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season.

More than one person has asked the question since Saturday night’s game, “Did Georgia fans ever think they’d wake up one day saying they were glad Arch Manning chose Texas so Stockton could become the Bulldogs’ quarterback?

As loyal as the DawgNation fanbase is, some UGA fans probably did; Georgia high school football has produced many recent quarterbacks stars, making it hard to overlook Stockton’s place in the record books as the Peach State’s career total TD leader (254) and passing TD leader (177).

Still, few analysts saw Stockton’s greatness at the collegiate level coming when one considers his 4-star, No. 7 rating among quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

The current ratings — specifically, the NCAA passing efficiency ratings — show Stockton third nationally (198.57) behind the likes of Miami QB Darian Mensah (212.25) and Indiana QB Josh Hoover (200.52) — both NFL prospects.

NFL industry talk used to be that Stockton was a great college quarterback, “but,” a former NFL scout added, “he doesn’t have an NFL draft grade” entering the 2026 season.

That same former NFL scout noted Monday that Stockton made the sort of throws pro quarterbacks make that he hadn’t made before.

Or, perhaps he hadn’t been asked to make them, as Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has brought him along in a measured manner.

Bobo, who coached the likes of reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford along with SEC all-time leading passer and fifth-round NFL pick Aaron Murray, put Stockton’s rise into perspective.

“You see a guy that constantly prepares day-in and day-out, and sometimes you think, ‘man, maybe that guy has reached his ceiling and maybe that’s who he’s going to be, “ Bobo said in an exclusive interview with UGA’s NIL-content site, ‘Glory Glory.’

“But I’ve learned over the years that if guys continue to work and don’t think they know everything, and don’t think they have the answers, and go out every week and try to improve on how they can improve as a football player, they’re going to get better,” said Bobo, the play caller for the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation (46.2 points per game, behind Miami’s 49.6) and the SEC’s top third-down conversion offense (54.7%, sixth in the nation).

“Gunner is a perfect example of that, he’s constantly working to get better at his craft and getting better.”

Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards with a TD and deflection that was intercepted against the Tide.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer raved about Stockton’s clutch throws, having watched him go 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards on third downs against the Tide’s defense.

“Yeah, I think Gunner Stockton was clutch,” said DeBoer, who’s considered to be a bit of a QB guru having coached up two first-round picks in Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Simpson, and one of the best young quarterbacks in the nation in Keelon Russell.

“You know, (Stockton) moved the chains, and so many times his guys, you know, (were) making catches right down towards the ground there.”

Indeed, Stockton was firing passes in tight windows with authority in a manner not previously seen.

“You gotta give him credit for those plays that he made,” DeBoer said. “He was in control, just extremely efficient. You know, that’s been the story of the season for him.”

Bobo said the story can get even better, as there’s still room for Stockton to improve with the Bulldogs who next play Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I think the more he does day in and day out, the drills he does with coach (Brandon) Streeter, and the film work he does, has given him confidence to go out there and seeing things faster, and get through his progressions faster,” Bobo said. “But there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

“Playing in big ball games helps give you more confidence, and he definitely has confidence right now.”

Stockton, asked what goes through his mind in such pressure-filled moments, revealed how he keeps things simple.

“I look to the sideline to get to the next play,” Stockton said. “and just try to get the play and get to the next moment.

“I just try to be calm in the chaos.”