Clemson legend ‘may have to move’ if UGA wins opener

Homer Jordan, the Athens native who was the quarterback on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team, said he “may have to move” from his Georgia hometown if the Bulldogs beat his beloved Tigers in the season opener.

“Clemson needs to win because I’ve been running my mouth a whole lot,” Jordan told TigerNet.com’s David Hood. “It’s all about Georgia down (here), and I have to poke at them a little bit and let them know we are playing the YMCA in that first game.”