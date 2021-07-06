Clemson legend ‘may have to move’ if UGA wins opener
Homer Jordan, the Athens native who was the quarterback on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team, said he “may have to move” from his Georgia hometown if the Bulldogs beat his beloved Tigers in the season opener.
“Clemson needs to win because I’ve been running my mouth a whole lot,” Jordan told TigerNet.com’s David Hood. “It’s all about Georgia down (here), and I have to poke at them a little bit and let them know we are playing the YMCA in that first game.”
While UGA may feel like sending moving boxes to Jordan, they may feel totally different – and supportive – of something else he had to say:
“I wish (Georgia and Clemson) played every year, the first game. That would get the season and juices going, and everybody would be excited about it. Not later in the season when you might be 0-5, and the game doesn’t mean so much. But that kickoff sets the tone for the entire year.”