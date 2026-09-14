ATHENS — Tyriq Green had a stellar showing for the Georgia Bulldogs during their win over Western Kentucky.

But there is some question on when Georgia might next see the talented freshman.

He exited the game late after getting rolled up on during a kickoff return by teammate Bo Walker.

On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared that the Bulldogs are still waiting for full results on Green’s status.

“T-Green, we’re finding more and more out on,” Smart said. “We’ll see what the deal is with him as the week goes if he’s able to play or not.”

Green scored twice in Georgia’s win on Saturday.

Green’s first touchdown came when he recovered a fumble by defensive back Blake Stewart after he came down with an interception in the third quarter.

“He’s been doing that ever since he got here to Georgia,” cornerback Ellis Robinson said. “Just seeing him make plays out there on the field, it’s not a shocker at all. That’s what he does.”

In the fourth quarter, Green returned a kickoff return for a touchdown. The 91-yard return was Georgia’s first kickoff return since a 2016 game against South Carolina.

Green, the AJC’s All-Class Player of the Year last season, was a standout for the Bulldogs during spring practice. He came down with an interception at cornerback in Georgia’s spring game.

Georgia has an experienced secondary in front of Green. The Bulldogs again started KJ Bolden, Kyron Jones and Khalil Barnes at safety and star, respectively. Rasean Dinkins was the first safety off the bench on Saturday.

Georgia was also without second-year wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, as he is dealing with a wrist injury.

The Bulldogs were once again without outside linebackers Chase Linton and Amaris Williams.

Their absence puts more on the plate of freshmen Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean.

“I get to see them against two really good tackles every day in ours,” Smart said on Saturday of the two first-year outside linebackers. “They got a ways to go. So let’s, we don’t want to anoint anybody right now because they recover fumbles or catch touchdowns when you score 70, you’re gonna have a lot of fluffy stats. I don’t care about stats.”

The SEC will release an official availability report starting on Wednesday night.

Georgia takes on Arkansas at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football injury report