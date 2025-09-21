Georgia did not play this weekend, as the Bulldogs enjoyed the first of its two off weeks during the 2025 season.

But the Bulldogs were by no means relaxing, as they have a huge game against Alabama this coming Saturday.

In the updated Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5, Georgia comes in at No. 3, while Alabama is the No. 16-ranked team.

It will be the second top-20 game the Bulldogs have played this season, as they came away with a 44-41 overtime win over No. 15 Tennessee the last time they took the field.

Georgia’s game against Alabama will be played in Sanford Stadium. This will be the first time since 2015 that the two sides meet in Athens.

Since that game — a 38-10 win for Alabama — the Bulldogs have played the Crimson Tide seven times. Georgia is 1-6 in those games, with the lone win coming in the 2022 National Championship game.

Alabama has struggled on the road under Kalen DeBoer, as the Crimson Tide is 2-4 since DeBoer took over for Nick Saban.

The two teams played last season at Alabama, with the Crimson Tide winning 41-34.

Obviously, things didn’t work out how we wanted to,” offensive lineman Micah Morris said. “I mean, we fought though, but it just didn’t work out how we wanted to. The main thing I’m looking forward to is just getting back out there with my guys and just trying to do better than last time, just really preparing. We’ve got, like you said, a bye week and then another week, so we have a lot of time to get ready. Just taking it day by day, honing in on film. Like I said, just trying to prepare ourselves the best we can to get after it.”

While the Alabama game is the next contest on the schedule for Georgia, it will not be the last ranked foe Georgia will see. The Bulldogs have games against No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas and No. 17 Georgia Tech on the schedule still.

Saturday’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5