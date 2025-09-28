ATHENS — Georgia had chances to beat Alabama on Saturday. A failed fourth-down conversion to Cash Jones. A dropped touchdown pass by Talyn Taylor. And 13 successful third-down conversions from Alabama all added up to a 24-21 loss to the visiting Crimson Tide.

The loss snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak. It also pushed the Bulldogs out of the top 10 for the first time this season in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs fell from No. 3 to No. 10.

Georgia was far from the only top-ranked team to lose this week, with Penn State, LSU and FSU all falling as well. Ole Miss is now the top-ranked SEC team No. 4. The Rebels come to visit Georgia on Oct. 19.

The Bulldogs know they have to get better before then. Georgia takes on Kentucky this coming week.

“This is the new era of what we’re going to see,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s games like that all over college football, and they’re going to continue to be, and you know what? They’ve got to go play a good team next week, we’ve got to go play a good team next week. It’s just what it is. I realize it’s a big game, I realize everybody wants to make a big deal about it, but for us, it happened to us last year, right? We’ve got to go worry about the next one, because you can’t let this game beat you twice.”

Georgia did lose to Alabama last season before winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff.

But as Smart said on Saturday, this is a different team than the one that lost to Alabama.

“It’s very different teams,” Smart said. “We were older, more experienced, and this one’s, We’re playing some young diamonds, some young skill guys on defense, and it’s got to continue to grow and get better. I mean, the key is with the locker room, do you take the team in the right direction, the leadership, and say, okay, we know what wOK got to work on, let’s get better at it.”

Georgia will have a chance to get better this coming week, when it hosts Kentucky at home. The Bulldogs and Wildcats get started at noon ET, with ABC broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.

