The Georgia Bulldogs got the bounceback win they were looking for with a convincing 35-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats today.

Coming off a disappointing loss against Alabama, the Dawgs were looking for a ‘get right’ game against a Kentucky team that always plays them tough and they did just that today. Kirby Smart’s team checked a lot of the boxes they needed to check off: get off to a fast start, make some explosive plays on offense and create some pressure on defense. In the middle of all of those improvements they also rediscovered one of their old strengths - the versatile play making talents of WR Dillon Bell!

The receiver had an all-around great day, while Gunner Stockton also shook off the cobwebs to lead the Dawgs on offense. Now the question is can the Dawgs keep the momentum as they go back on the road to dangerous Jordan Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers.

