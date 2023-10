clock icon clock icon 2 hours ago

The Georgia football family past and present joined up on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, to take part in the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. The fundraising event was organized by former Georgia coach Mark Richt and his family to support UGA's research in the fight against Parkinson's and Crohn's Disease. The event has to the point raised over $750,000 for those two worthy causes. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)