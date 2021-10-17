(11) Kentucky
(1) Georgia
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 8: No. 1 Georgia makes statement against Kentucky

Coaches Poll-Top 25-Week 8-Georgia football
101621 Athens: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gives running back James Cook five after a score during a 30-13 victory over Kentucky in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

For the third consecutive week, Georgia took on a ranked opponent. And the Bulldogs once again had no problem, as they dispatched Kentucky 30-13.

The win only further cemented Georgia’s hold as the No. 1 team in the country, as the Bulldogs remained in the top spot of the Week 8 Coaches Poll.

“Proud of our guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought out DNA showed through. Our DNA continues to repeatedly show up. Composure, connection, resiliency, and toughness. Those qualities come through in this team. At halftime, nobody was panicked, nobody was nervous.”

There is a new No. 2 this week, as Oklahoma moves up to replace Iowa, as the Hawkeyes lost 24-7 to Purdue. Cincinnati is No. 3, Alabama comes in at No. 4 and Ohio State is the No. 5 team in the country.

Georgia though will not see a ranked team the next time it takes as the field as Florida lost to LSU 49-42. The defeat drops the Gators to 4-3 on the season and 2-6 in their last eight games against Power 5 teams.

The Bulldogs will have an off week to get healthy before taking the field once again on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Next weekend I’ll have some time to watch games and go recruit,” Smart said on his off week plans. “I love going to recruit and seeing high school and being in that atmosphere. That’s great.”

With Florida being unranked, Georgia does not see a currently ranked foe for the rest of the regular season.

You can see the full Week 8 rankings for the Coaches Poll below.

Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Penn State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Oregon
  11. Iowa
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Texas A&M
  18. NC State
  19. SMU
  20. Baylor
  21. San Diego State
  22. Auburn
  23. Pitt
  24. Clemson
  25. UTSA

