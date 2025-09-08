ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced that freshman tight end Ethan Barbour will need ankle surgery and miss a significant amount of time.

Barbour’s injury came on the final play of the first half, as he was rolled up from behind while engaged in a block. While Georgia left for the locker room, Barbour received attention on the field. His left leg. was put into an air cast and he was carted off the field.

“He’s got a pretty significant ankle injury,” Smart said.

Smart compared the injury to that of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 202

Despite being a freshman, Barbour had already carved out a role in the Georgia offense. He started in Georgia’s win over Marshall and lined up at fullback on multiple occasions. Barbour helped spring a 23-yard run by Dwight Phillips on Saturday, which was Georgia’s longest play of the day.

Barbour outsnapped Jaden Reddell on Saturday despite not playing in the second half. Georgia still has Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie at the top of the depth chart, but look for Georgia to possibly involve Reddell more on Saturday against Tennessee. Georgia also has true freshman Elyiss Williams it could turn to, though he played just one snap against Austin Peay.

Georgia’s tight ends did not have a catch in the win on Saturday, something that had not happened in a game since Georgia’s 2021 game against Arkansas.

Tennessee will reportedly be without its top two cornerbacks this week, as Jermond McCoy and Rickey Gibson are both dealing with injuries.

As for the Georgia side, injuries to monitor come on the offensive line as neither Earnest Greene or Juan Gaston played on Saturday. Greene at least dressed out, while Gaston did not. Gaston picked up a knee injury in the win over Marshall, while Greene has what Smart called “lower body stiffness.”

Smart said he hopes to learn more about Gaston and Greene later on Monday.

Georgia did have Brett Thorson and Daylen Everette return to the lineup. Thorson missed the Marshall game because of an ACL injury. The First Team All-SEC punter had four punts for 175 yards against Austin Peay.

Everette, who was voted Preseason First Team All-SEC, had a pass deflection and tackle in the win. He missed the Marshall game because of an ankle injury.

“He’s playing well. He’s a leader,” Smart said of Everette. “We need him to play well. He plays a lot of times into the boundary. And it’s good to have his confidence back out there.”

Saturday’s game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. An availability report will be put out by the SEC on Wednesday.

Georgia football injury report