0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
Former Georgia tight end cleared to return to football, plans to enter the …
ATHENS — Pearce Spurlin will be resuming his college football career. It just won’t be at Georgia.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Gunner Stockton’s play against winning teams measures up to Heisman QB …
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton may not be going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he will be going to New Orleans as an SEC champion.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
What stood out after rewatching Georgia’s SEC championship win over Alabama
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff committee would lead you to believe that Saturday’s game between Georgia and Alabama did not matter.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Rasean Dinkins earns lofty comparison from Kirby Smart after making first …
ATHENS — A lot of things went differently for the Georgia defense on Saturday against Alabama.
Connor Riley
December 8, 2025
Social media makes obvious Georgia football comparison after Notre Dame …
ATHENS — In some ways, Georgia understands how Notre Dame feels.
Connor Riley
