A week off did Georgia a lot of good, as the Bulldogs beat Florida 27-8.

The win played a part in Georgia moving up to No. 2 in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10. Georgia is the highest-rated SEC team, with only Miami being ranked higher.

“Really proud of the way our guys worked during the off week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought we had a really good off week, a good week of planning. And then to execute the plan during the week, it paid off for us. But overall, a lot of credit goes to the players for their work ethic and the coaching staff did a great job of their game plans.”

Behind Georgia sits Utah at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 4 and UCLA at No. 5. Ohio State dropped from its previous No. 2 ranking after it lost at home to USC.

Georgia was ranked No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top 25.

Georgia’s win over Florida knocked the Gators out of this week’s AP Poll. But things won’t get any easier for the Bulldogs this week as they go on the road to face Ole Miss.

The Rebels are ranked No. 12 and have a 6-2 record. They beat Auburn 45-15 last week, the same Auburn team that upset Georgia earlier this season.

Ole Miss has had recent success against Georgia. The Rebels ended Georgia’s season last year with a 39-34 win in the College Football Playoff.

The last time Georgia visited Ole Miss in 2024, the Rebels came away with a commanding 28-10 victory.

Needless to say, Georgia will need to play its best this week if it is to keep winning.

“The victory’s great, but if we lost this game, it’d have been second in the SEC and we’d be going play Ole Miss,” Smart said. “So I think people make too big a deal about the outcomes. That’s your job. I respect it, but we’re in a league where it’s going to be brutal. It’s going to be tough. And the team that’s standing at the end is going to be the one that pushes through everything and perseveres.”

Georgia is one of just two SEC teams with just one conference loss. A win over Ole Miss could put Georgia in an excellent position to possibly play in the SEC championship game, which will be played in Atlanta.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 below. The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to debut on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10