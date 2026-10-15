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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Coming out party: Georgia draws massive TV audience for win at Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama was a national coming out party of sorts for the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia football recruiting podcast: UGA delivers recruiting blow to …
This year’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry starts with a flip.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia All-American KJ Bolden a surprise addition to injury report
ATHENS -- Georgia All-American KJ Bolden was a. surprise addition to the Bulldogs injury report on Wednesday night.
Mike Griffith
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Mark Richt adds 'man enough' perspective to Kirby Smart's locker room …
ATHENS — Mark Richt had his own way of keeping his Georgia football teams fire up after big wins.
Mike Griffith
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Auburn QB Byrum Brown confident Tigers can ‘attack’ Georgia defense
Georgia is seeking its 10th straight win over the Auburn Tigers this Saturday, but Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown believes the newly anointed No. 1 team in the land has shown …
Hunter DeLauder
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