ATHENS -- Georgia All-American KJ Bolden was a. surprise addition to the Bulldogs injury report on Wednesday night.

Bolden is UGA’s fourth-leading tackler with 22 stops this season and one of four players with an interception.

UGA, ranked No. 1, plays at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Auburn in Sanford Stadium.

The Tigers will be without preseason All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins, who is out unrelated to injury.

Auburn also listed offensive lineman Tai Buster as being out, along with tight end Hunter Herring.

Georgia tailback Nate Frazier, who injured his rib in a Sept. 26 game at Arkansas, was not listed on the injury report.

Frazier was not on last week’s injury report, either, but he was a late scratch after experiencing pain in the warmups before Georgia’s game at Alabama.

Frazier has 211 rushing yards on 26 carries and five touchdowns in three games, including the two carries for 9 yards he had against Vanderbilt on Oct. 3.

Tailback Chauncey Bowens is listed as “out” for the Auburn game.

Bowens suffered what appeared to be an ankle or foot injury against Vanderbilt on Oct. 3. Bowens limped off the field to halftime, but returned to play in the second half before popping up unexpectedly on the injury report last week.

Bowens has 35 carries for 124 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns.

Dwight Phillips Jr. carried the load against Alabama with Frazier and Bowens out, setting this season’s team mark for carries (17) and yardage (120) in the 20-17 win in Tuscaloosa.

Phillips, though not on the injury report, said he felt “a little beat up” during his media appearance on Monday, but he indicated he was ready to play.

Receiver Isiah Canion was listed as out for Saturday’s game, too. Canion was listed as questionable last Wednesday and Thursday before being down grounded to out on Friday night and not playing against Alabama.

Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison was upgraded from out last week to probable for Saturday’s game.

Auburn injury report

LB Xavier Atkins, out

OL Tai Buster, out

TE Hunter Herring, out

Georgia injury report