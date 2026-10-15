This year’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry starts with a flip.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell dig into how UGA pulled 3-star McEachern CB Nash Johnson away from Auburn and how it’s put the Dawgs class back in the top 10.

Then we look at UGA’s new top targets are for the 2027 class and which ones are coming to Athens for the Auburn game this weekend.

Later we look at the top UGA commit highlights in Mansell’s Details including big performances from UGA’s two QB commits, 2027 4-star Colton Nussmeier and 2028 5-star Jayden Wade, who is the Dawg of the Week.

Plus, we introduce you to UGA’s newest commit for the 2028 class, top 100 safety Nick Carroll.

We will also meet his coach who couldn’t have enough good things to say about “Showtime.”And we end with an update on the top targets for 2028.

Before The Hedges airs at 7pm every Wednesday.