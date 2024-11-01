On Friday, Georgia, Florida and the city of Jacksonville officially agreed to a new contract regarding the future of the game.

The 2026 game will be played in Atlanta, the 2027 game in Tampa before returning to Jacksonville in 2028. The deal with Jacksonville will resume in the 2028 season and run through 2031.

And per contract details first obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Jacksonville was willing to pay big to keep the game.

In 2028 and 2029 Georgia and Florida will each receive a minimum guarantee of $10 million. For the 2030 and 2031 games, that guarantee rises to $10.5 million for both schools.

The city of Jacksonville will also pay Georgia and Florida $1.5 million each in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Atlanta Journal-Consitution has requested those contracts but has not yet received them, as well as the contracts for the 2026 game in Atlanta and the 2027 game in Tampa.

Georgia will make $1.5 million in guarantees for the 2024 game and the 2025 games with the city of Jacksonville. The city also takes care of lodging and travel for the game as well.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the future of the rivalry earlier this week, prior to the details being confirmed.

“It’s been talked about and debated for a long time — for a while, since we’ve known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur,” Smart said earlier this week. “I think the parties involved did a great job of managing it. I think Jacksonville did a great job stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities. I’m excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations, so that’ll be unique. Maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks also gave an official statement on the continuation of the rivalry in a neutral venue.

“The annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville is one of the greatest traditions in college sports, and we are excited the game will return to EverBank Stadium in 2028,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics for the University of Georgia Josh Brooks. “We are fortunate to have a pair of exceptional venues in Atlanta and Tampa that will host the game for the next two years as the Georgia-Florida matchup joins a long line of major events to take place in those two cities, which have hosted both the Super Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship. Our goal, as always, is to create a first-class experience for our student-athletes, staff and fans, and this temporary move, along with the stadium renovations in Jacksonville, will only enhance the storied Georgia-Florida rivalry.”

Saturday’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.