Dan Lanning on Georgia DL Jordan Davis: ‘Jordan just doesn’t get moved’

“Jordan just doesn’t get moved,” Lanning said with a smile on Tuesday’ I know we always talk about his size, but I think one thing that he’s continued to improve on is not just a guy that doesn’t get moved and eats up a block, but be a guy that separates from a block.”

Davis has been one of the most dominant run defenders in the sport since he arrived in Athens in the 2018 season. As Davis took on a bigger role for the Bulldogs, Georgia ended up leading the country in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.

Entering his senior season, Davis was the lone Georgia defender to earn Preseason First Team All-SEC honors.

Despite Davis’ accomplishments though, Lanning wants more from Davis. Even if that means that the 6-foot-6 defender has to weigh a little bit less.

“I’m anticipating Jordan being a guy that can play three downs,” Lanning said. “He’s got to get his body in position where he can do that because he is extremely athletic, super talented. His conditioning fits that. He’s a guy that can create issues on first and second down.”

Lanning isn’t the first Georgia coach to mention Davis’ weight as a barrier to him becoming a more impactful player. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart brought up how Davis has at times weighed over 370 pounds in the past.