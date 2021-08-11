Dan Lanning on Georgia DL Jordan Davis: ‘Jordan just doesn’t get moved’
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning already knows Jordan Davis is a great player.
“Jordan just doesn’t get moved,” Lanning said with a smile on Tuesday’ I know we always talk about his size, but I think one thing that he’s continued to improve on is not just a guy that doesn’t get moved and eats up a block, but be a guy that separates from a block.”
Davis has been one of the most dominant run defenders in the sport since he arrived in Athens in the 2018 season. As Davis took on a bigger role for the Bulldogs, Georgia ended up leading the country in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.
Entering his senior season, Davis was the lone Georgia defender to earn Preseason First Team All-SEC honors.
Despite Davis’ accomplishments though, Lanning wants more from Davis. Even if that means that the 6-foot-6 defender has to weigh a little bit less.
“I’m anticipating Jordan being a guy that can play three downs,” Lanning said. “He’s got to get his body in position where he can do that because he is extremely athletic, super talented. His conditioning fits that. He’s a guy that can create issues on first and second down.”
Lanning isn’t the first Georgia coach to mention Davis’ weight as a barrier to him becoming a more impactful player. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart brought up how Davis has at times weighed over 370 pounds in the past.
He enters 2021 with a listed weight of 330 pounds. The senior defensive lineman has made a concerted effort to trim weight while still maintaining the strength that made him one of the SEC’s most feared defensive linemen.
“When you have a guy that’s Jordan’s size, offenses are going to try to get the ball away from Jordan,” Lanning said. “They’re going to try to say, we’re going to make him a nonfactor. You see some plays. Like in the Cincinnati game we showed the team defense the other day, Jordan running the ball down. That’s because of his conditioning.
“If he’s able to maintain that, that’s going to allow him to really push himself and be a guy that can be every-down player for us.”
Becoming a three-down player is part of the reason Davis came back to Georgia. There’s never been any doubt about Davis’ ability in the run game but he has just 5.0 sacks in his Georgia career.
It should be noted that Davis’ sacks in the past two seasons have come against Florida, Texas A&M, LSU and Cincinnati. It’s not like he’s feasting on lesser-tier offensive linemen.
“I felt like I left a lot on the table. I wanted to make sure that I could improve as a player,” Davis said. “I just wanted to savor the moment because I feel like I didn’t really savor my last season or past seasons because I was so rushed.”
