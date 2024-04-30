ATHENS — NFL types are projecting Georgia’s Mykel Williams to be the sort of train wrecker or havoc maker worthy of a first-round pick next season.

Williams is The Athletic’s choice to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Bulldogs’ QB Carson Beck slotted at No. 2.

It’s another loaded Georgia football team with no less than six potential first-round picks, according to various NFL draft analysts.

Williams, a rising junior, showed his upside in the annual G-Day Game earlier this month when he deflected a pair of Beck passes and actually came down with an interception on one of them.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive menace caused problems for Florida State in the Orange Bowl, too, amassing a season-high four tackles while also recording a sack, a forced fumble and a pass break-up.

CBS Sports’ analyst Ryan Wilson has Williams projected as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, noting him as noting him as “a powerful pass rusher with positional versatility, excellent size and still has room to improve in pass coverage as he continues to mature.”

Williams played defensive end, jack (outside) linebacker and defensive tackle in the G-Day Game and is expected to be used in that same hybrid manner depending on down and distance in season.

Beck, meanwhile is a consensus Top 10 pick with the USA Today projecting him to go No. 1 overall

Georgia safety Malaki Starks is another consensus projected first-round pick, The Athletic projecting him at No. 12 overall, while Pro Football Focus ranks him 13th in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Linebacker Smael Mondon, defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse and left tackle Earnest Greene round out the Georgia football names appearing in the first-round of 2025 mock drafts.