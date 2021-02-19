Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

BREAKING: Family connection continues with Daquayvious Sorey commitment to UGA

Jeff Sentell

Get ready to learn the name Daquayvious Sorey. His cousin, Xavian, was a 5-star signee for Georgia in the 2021 class.

“Quayvo” plays on the other side of the ball, but he’s a playmaker, too. He committed to Georgia on Friday afternoon.

The reason? Pretty simple.

“UGA is family,” he told DawgNation on Friday.

Daquayvious has just committed to Georgia in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver ranks on 247Sports as the nation’s No. 8 receiver and the No. 69 overall prospect for 247Sports in the 2023 class.

Sorey becomes the third commitment to UGA in the 2023 class.

The Graceville High (Graceville, Fla.) athlete announced his commitment via his Twitter account on Friday afternoon. Check out his sophomore year highlights below.

