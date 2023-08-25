clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish this week. This is the third installment in a week where everyone now has all eyes on the injury report at the running back position.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as DawgNation wished Branson Robinson nothing but the best and complete healing as he sets out on another remarkable Georgia running back comeback story.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which big-time stat milestone is most likely to happen for Georgia football in 2023?

  • Carson Beck throws for 4,000 yards
  • Brock Bowers goes over 1,000 yards receiving
  • Mykel Williams has double-digit sacks
  • A pair of Georgia receivers eclipse 850 receiving yards
  • A better-late-than-never Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football

Brandon Adams: Brock Bowers exceeds 1,000 receiving yards

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers listens to a question as an image of Bowers is shown in the background during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Bowers is one of the best players in program history — regardless of position – and this is about the only milestone he’s yet to accomplish.

Mike Griffith: Pair of receivers over 850 yards

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches a 37-yard touchdown pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (Hyosub Shin/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “The “receivers” are Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, and it’s possible UGA could have a third with Dominic Lovett as a high-profile target. The backs don’t figure to be as involved in the pass game.”

Connor Riley: Carson Beck throws for 4,000 yards

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws downfield against Texas Christian during the College Football Playoff Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Hyosub Shin/McClatchy Tribune)

Why: “Michigan seems pre-ordained to win the Joe Moore Award, again, so I’ll go Beck here. Given the concerns about the ground game, I expect Georgia to lean a little more on the pass this season to move the ball. It’s the strength of the team.

Jeff Sentell: Carson Beck throws for 4,000 yards (Stetson Bennett holds the UGA record with 4,128 in 2022)

Georgia redshirt sophomore QB Carson Beck. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Why: “I like the two ‘Dawgs with 850 yards and the 4,000-yard plateaus here. They are quite attainable even if that raises an eyebrow or three. That’s just 57 yards per game for Bowers or Lovett or McConkey. The pick here is just 267 passing yards per game for Beck. He’ll tally that in some halves this fall. That’s not hard to do with a team expected to reach the college football playoff at the minimum.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

What do you think is the most valid concern for the team this fall?

Do you have a hot topic you’d like to hear the Cover 4 team weigh in on? Got something you want to see that panel kick around? We’d love to hear your suggestion in the comment section below.

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which benchmark stat milestones can the …
DawgNation's "Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike …
