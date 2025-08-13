Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2515 (Aug 13, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about the most important chatter coming out of fall camp.

Georgia Football Podcast: 3 interesting developments in UGA fall camp so far

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some important developments around UGA’s fall camp -- including a former five-star recruit coming into his own, a freshman phenom making a name for himself and a creative game plan for one of the Bulldogs’ most versatile weapons.

15-minute mark: I discuss a position group that doesn’t seem to be generating much chatter so far this month and take a deeper look at how UGA compares to other teams ranked along side it in the preseason AP poll.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer’ attempt to dispel rumors he previously placed bets on college football games.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.