Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2675 (March 30, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at Kirby Smart’s latest leaked hot mic moment from UGA spring practice. Brandon will also discuss the expectations for UGA’s outside linebacker room as well as the secondary. Later, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

Another viral Kirby Smart video reveals details about UGA practice

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a video that went viral this weekend of Kirby Smart on a microphone offering an animated response to a significant moment during Georgia practice.

15-minute mark: I explain which UGA position group might be the most underrated based on the chatter it’s generating this spring.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another win in court for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.