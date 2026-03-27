Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2674 (March 27, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will sit down with UGA great David Pollack to discuss Pollack’s new book “Everyday Counts” and his thoughts on the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs. DawgNation Recruiting Insider Jeff Sentell also joins the show to discuss how UGA continues to build the 2027 class and which recruits are headed to Athens to watch spring practice.

David Pollack predicts UGA ‘takes a big step’ in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I was proud today to share an exclusive interview I conducted with former Georgia great David Pollack. We discussed what’s next for Gunner Stockton, the UGA defense’s hopes of being more disruptive, how Kirby Smart is navigating this new era of college football and Pollack’s new book, “Every Day Counts,” which reveals some personal stories that I believe every Georgia fan needs to hear.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a request from new LSU coach Lane Kiffin that his fans probably won’t be willing to grant.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.