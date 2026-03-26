Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2673 (March 26, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into recent comments by Florida’s transfer quarterback Aaron Philo about his disdain for Georgia. He’ll also explore how UGA’s offense says they achieve their goal of being more explosive this season. UGA legend Terrence Edwards also joins the show to share his thoughts on the start of UGA’s spring practice.

New Florida QB admits hatred for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what recent Florida transfer Aaron Philo told reporters this week about his feelings about Georgia after growing up in Athens.

10-minute mark: I also talk about why this year’s schedule for the Bulldogs could be loaded with games that have extra meaning -- including the renewal of the rivalry with the Gators.

15-minute mark: I share three specific examples of how Georgia is hoping to upgrade its offense based on some quotes from key figures around the program this week.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a strong reaction to a hot take regarding one of the league’s former quarterbacks.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.