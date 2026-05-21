Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2712 (May 21, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why transfer Khalil Barnes could be far more important to UGA than people think.

Georgia Football Podcast: Highlighting a possible unsung hero for UGA in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain why one recent UGA transfer has probably been more productive in his college career to this point than some might realize and why he could also be far more important to Georgia than he’s currently being considered to be.

15-minute mark: I share some compliments from ESPN for Colbie Young.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Ed Orgeron returning to LSU to take a spot on Lane Kiffin’s coaching staff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.