Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2759 (July 30, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams talks with former UGA star Benjamin Watson who is challenging UGA to lean on the tight ends this season. Plus, we preview a big commitment decision coming up tomorrow. We hear from 4-star safety Seth Williams about why it’s coming down to Georgia and Clemson. Our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell stops by to discuss why this could be UGA’s last big recruiting battle of the cycle. And, Brandon will dig into why Florida’s new coach Jon Sumrall keeps staying in the headlines.

Former UGA star names factor that will determine Bulldogs’ success

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how a big performance from Georgia’s tight ends in 2026 could quiet critics of UGA’s offense.

15-minute mark: I preview four-star defensive back Seth Williams’ commitment decision.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell makes a rare Thursday appearance to discuss Williams and other topics.

50-minute mark: I explain why the biggest question related to Georgia football may not have anything to do with Kirby Smart.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.