Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,413 (April 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA quarterback JT Daniels said when he met with reporters Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels comments demonstrate change for the better for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels discussed why he and some of his UGA teammates decided to return to the Bulldogs in 2021. I’ll explain on today’s show why Daniels and the other Bulldogs players’ enthusiasm to be part of UGA’s offense this upcoming season and to compete for a national championship is a welcome change for the Bulldogs in comparison to some of the decisions made by former players in recent years.

10-minute mark: I discuss Daniels’ emerging role as a leader for the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Daniels’ media appearance

Reaction to All-American defensive back Tykee Smith’s UGA transfer

And an update on the recent events at UGA’s spring practice

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on former five-star recruit Arik Gilbert, a soap opera-style drama at South Carolina and an apology from a four-star Tennessee quarterback signee for his alleged role in an on-campus altercation.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section below.