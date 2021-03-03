Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,389 (March 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said to reporters Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart should change the way he discusses UGA’s offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear Tuesday during a surprise press conference that he views the mental approach his players are taking to the upcoming season as a crucial part of the Bulldogs’ championship formula. I’ll discuss my own thoughts on that topic on today’s show, and explain a key area in which Smart can improve his team’s outlook by choosing his words carefully when discussing UGA’s offense.

10-minute mark: I share audio from an enjoyable appearance former UGA cornerback Eric Stokes made on the DawgNation video channels for On The Beat Monday night.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap Stokes’ interview and share thoughts on the UGA press conference.

30-minute mark: I discuss a bold claim from veteran writer Matt Hayes that Florida coach Dan Mullen could be facing pressure to win big or lose his job in what Hayes describes as a “win or walk” season this fall.

35-minute mark: I address what Smart said about UGA’s interest in the transfer portal, and discuss the latest on former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick, who reportedly entered the portal this week.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.