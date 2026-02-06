Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2639 (Feb. 6, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a fascinating look inside the mind of Nate Frazier.

Georgia Football Podcast: Nate Frazier shares honest feelings about early challenges at UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some fascinating comments from Georgia running back Nate Frazier in a recent podcast interview and explain why Frazier’s perspective makes him the kind of player Kirby Smart is willing to invest.

15-minute mark: I explain why former UGA star Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP win demonstrates an emerging trend with the quarterback position.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including league commissioner Greg Sankey opposing Alabama in its legal battle over Charles Bediako’s eligibility.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.