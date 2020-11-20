Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,328 (Nov. 20, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban said about the connection between “great defense” and winning in college football, and why the topic is relevant for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban’s wrong about ‘great defense’ and it matters for UGA

Beginning of the show: The link between “great defense” and winning in college football isn’t what it used to be according to Alabama coach Nick Saban. I’ll explain on today’s show why Saban’s remarks are only partially correct, and why the difference matters for Georgia.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss comments from the SEC Network’s Dave Neal — who appeared on DawgNation Daily Thursday — regarding his excitement to hopefully see JT Daniels make his debut as UGA quarterback Saturday.

12-minute mark: I discuss my reaction to five-star linebacker Smael Mondon’s UGA commitment from Wednesday.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

More on Mondon

Possible visitors for the Mississippi State game

Reaction to Lovasea Carroll’s recruitment of four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey

And a look at how turmoil at LSU could impact UGA’s recruitment of five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith and five-star defensive end Korey Foreman

30-minute mark: I preview the top games from the weekend including LSU-Arkanas, Florida-Vanderbilt, Tennessee-Auburn, Missouri-South Carolina, Kentucky-Alabama and three top 25 matchups outside the SEC.

35-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback David Greene joins the show to discuss expectations for Daniels and to preview his autograph signing at the UGA Bookstore Saturday evening.

End of show: I honor former UGA great Jake Scott — who passed away Thursday night.