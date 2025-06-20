Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2478 (June 20, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the recruitment of 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson is getting very interesting.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s pursuit of 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson takes surprising turn

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss a big visit that is upcoming for UGA top target Tyler Atkinson.

19-minute mark: We continue our recruiting discussion with the latest on UGA WR commit Vance Spafford.

23-minute mark: A look at the two big commitment announcements next week, with 4-star LB Khamari Brooks and 4-star WR Craig Dandridge.

34-minute mark: We discuss the SEC headlines with an idea to settle the CFP expansion debate.

44-minute mark: An exclusive interview with UGA’s newest commitment Ekene Ogboko

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.