Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,360 (Jan. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Dan Lanning’s decision to turn down Texas to remain UGA’s defensive coordinator could possibly provide the Bulldogs with the continuity they’ll need for a championship run.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s most important championship attributes isn’t getting enough attention

Beginning of the show: An odd story popped up this week when Georgia coach Kirby Smart disputed a claim that former South Carolina coach — and UGA alumnus — Will Muschamp was hired by the Bulldogs as an off-field analyst. I’ll explain on today’s show what I think might be going on with that situation, and discuss why the excitement about a possible role for Muschamp obscures a bigger offseason story for UGA’s defense — the fact that Smart was able to retain Dan Lanning as defensive coordinator.

10-minute mark: I address the transfer rumors involving LSU defensive back Elias Ricks.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics discussed include…

The value of position coaches in light of UGA’s search for a new defensive backs coach

How recruits are possibly reacting to turmoil at Tennessee

How UGA quarterback JT Daniels and the Bulldogs wide receivers can work to develop chemistry during the offseason

And the latest on possible LSU transfer tight end Arik Gilbert

25-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible mass exodus of Tennessee players into the transfer portal.

30-minute mark: UGA basketball coach Tom Crean joins the show to celebrate the Bulldogs win vs. Kentucky Wednesday night.

End of show: I invite submissions for the Golden Shoe Award as part of our Gator Hater Roll Call.