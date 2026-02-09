Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day onDawgNationDaily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2640 (Feb. 9, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how Sunday’s Super Bowl; result has left Kirby Smart in an unusual situation.

Seattle’s Super Bowl win provides rare moment for Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Seattle winning the Super Bowl creates a rare moment in which, at least for now, Kirby Smart isn’t the most-talked-about UGA grad in the coaching profession. That distinction belongs to the Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald. I’ll also discuss what Seattle’s Super Bowl success means for the sport at all levels -- including the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I share a stat about former Georgia players in the NFL that many fans will be surprised to learn.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American, and Super Bowl champion, Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at how the league’s best basketball rivalries seem to be heating up as the season reaches its stretch run.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.